Salem (Tamil Nadu): Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, accusing it of conspiring against his party and urging young voters to oppose the practice of buying votes with money. He was speaking at a political rally in Salem ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Addressing the youth, Vijay asked, “If they deceive you with money, will you be deceived.” He encouraged young people to repeat a pledge, saying, “Our vote, our right and no one can buy us. Our vote is for the whistle symbol,” in a message directed at Gen Z voters.

He also appealed to youngsters and children to motivate their parents to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He said that if people reject cash-for-votes, the hoarded money would go to waste. “The people are going to throw your corrupt rule in the dust bin too,” he added.

Vijay said his proposal to share power with allies had become a “political bomb” in Tamil Nadu, creating similar demands in other alliances and “rattling” DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has declined to share power with the Congress.

Speaking at the rally in Seelanaickenpatti, Vijay promised a government based on social justice if voted to power. He also responded to critics who mocked his political entry by claiming he stayed at home. He said his “house” was Tamil Nadu itself, where eight crore people lived and formed his family.

“My goal is to stand with the people as Tamil Nadu's first soldier, protector,” he said.

Highlighting the impact of his political entry, Vijay remarked, “Do you remember my political bomb at the Vikravandi rally; offering to share power? It is now exploding recklessly in all the alliances, CM Stalin sir is rattled and he says that power sharing will not suit Tamil Nadu.”

He alleged that the DMK treats alliances only as tools for winning elections and handles governance independently. While referring to “other things,” he made gestures suggesting money, indirectly targeting the ruling party.

Ridiculing the traditional calculations of rival parties, Vijay said such strategies would no longer work. He asserted that attempts to buy votes would fail now that he had entered politics.

“They will bring loads of money, they will solicit promises from you in the name of God; that is how they have been deceiving you for many years, take it happily as it is your money. Take it and blow the whistle (TVK symbol) into their ears and send them away,” he said.

Seeking public support, Vijay accused the DMK government of obstructing his party’s rallies through what he called “Stalin Sir Operating Procedure.” He claimed that permissions were granted to other parties but denied to his.

“What wrong I did? I came to politics to serve people who loved me,” he said, asking whether that was a mistake. He further added, “Who is conspiring against us? Who is plotting against us? Who is blaming us? All of you know very well,” apparently referring to the ruling party.

In a display of political symbolism, party workers presented Vijay with a “Vetrivel” amid chants of “Vetrivel, Veeravel,” the traditional war cry associated with Lord Muruga’s spear, reported PTI. He was also given a whip, recalling former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran’s iconic image, and a pair of ceremonial “Sengol” by party functionaries.