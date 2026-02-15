Bangladesh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, scheduled for February 17.

Rahman's party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has indicated that leaders from several countries in the region would be invited for the ceremony. However, there has been no official confirmation so far regarding the invitations.

Modi is not expected to attend the event in person and is likely to depute a Union minister or a senior government official to represent India. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the same day.

However, New Delhi may send a senior government functionary to attend Rahman's swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, during a phone conversation on Friday, Modi congratulated Rahman on the BNP's decisive victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary elections, underscoring India's intent to maintain diplomatic engagement with the new government in Dhaka.

"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," Modi said after the call. "As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," he said.