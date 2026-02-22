Jodhpur: In a tragic incident, two sisters were found dead in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Saturday, hours before their wedding. The deceased, Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), were residents of Manai village and were scheduled to be married the same day. According to police, the two women allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.

Family members said wedding celebrations had continued late into Friday night, after which the sisters went to bed around midnight. At approximately 4 am, their health reportedly deteriorated suddenly, prompting relatives to rush them to a private hospital in Jodhpur. Doctors declared both dead on arrival.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Roshan Meena said that after the sisters' bodies were brought back home on Saturday morning and funeral preparations began, police were alerted and reached the spot. The funeral arrangements were halted, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination before being handed back to the family.

PTI reported that preliminary findings indicate possible poisoning, but officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

No suicide note has been found so far, police added.