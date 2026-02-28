Air travel to and from the Middle East faced widespread disruption on Saturday as escalating Iran-related tensions triggered multiple airspace closures, including those of the GCC nations. Leading Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air, suspended or cancelled services, while airports issued advisories urging passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

IndiGo on Saturday cancelled all flights to and from the Middle East till March 1, 2026, at 1800 hours IST, citing evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the region. The airline said services to destinations including Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, Kuwait and Ras Al Khaimah have been suspended.

Air India Express said it has suspended all west-bound international flights due to the developing situation in parts of the Gulf region. The airline said it is closely monitoring developments and will adjust operations as necessary. For change and cancellation waivers on impacted flights, guests may visit ‘Manage Booking’ on http://airindiaexpress.com or #ChatWith Tia on WhatsApp at +91 6360012345.

Air India also suspended all flights to destinations in the Middle East. Earlier in the day, its Delhi–Tel Aviv flight (AI139) was diverted to Mumbai after Israeli airspace was closed. The Boeing 777 aircraft had been airborne for over five hours and was in Saudi Arabian airspace when it turned back. The airline said the decision was taken in the interest of passenger and crew safety and expressed regret for the inconvenience.

Akasa Air also announced the suspension of its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Jeddah. Passengers are advised to check the flight status http://bit.ly/qpfltsts before commencing their travel to the airport. For any further assistance, contact Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131.

Airport advisories issued

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport warned that certain international flights may face delays or rerouting due to temporary airspace closures. Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport.

Cochin International Airport also issued an advisory stating that, in view of recent airspace restrictions over the Middle East, certain international flights may be subject to delays, rescheduling or cancellation. Passengers have been requested to verify the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

The airport said it is coordinating closely with airlines and relevant authorities to ensure smooth passenger handling.

GCC airspace closures and regional airline updates

Some Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations have also announced airspace closures or operational suspensions.

Kuwait Airways said on Saturday that all arrivals and departures at Kuwait International Airport have been postponed due to current regional developments, citing passenger and aircraft safety as its top priority. In a post on X, the airline said flights will be rescheduled and new timings will be communicated directly to passengers using the contact details provided during booking.

The airline urged travellers to rely only on official Kuwait Airways channels for accurate information. Passengers can contact customer service at 171 within Kuwait or +965 24345555 from abroad. Support is also available via WhatsApp at +965 1802050.

Qatar Airways announced the temporary suspension of its flights to and from Doha following the closure of Qatari airspace. In a press release, the airline said it is working closely with government authorities to assist affected passengers and will resume operations once the airspace reopens.

The airline also cautioned that flight schedules may face delays even after normal operations resume. Additional ground staff have been deployed at Hamad International Airport and other key airports to support passengers.