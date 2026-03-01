At least 17 people were killed and 18 others injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning.

The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site to carry out the rescue operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue operations were underway, a company official said, adding that they will release a statement soon. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast. District Collector Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harrsh Podar were at the spot.

The incident comes a day after a blast at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district claimed 21 lives.

(With PTI inputs)