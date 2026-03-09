Panaji: Police have registered a case against a passenger for allegedly smoking a beedi inside the lavatory of a Delhi–Goa flight operated by Akasa Air, officials said. The incident took place on Saturday when the accused, identified as Ashish from Delhi, was travelling on flight QP1625 from the national capital to Goa.

According to the airline’s complaint, the passenger allegedly smoked a beedi (hand-rolled cigarette) in the aircraft toilet during the flight. He was also found carrying a lighter, which could pose a safety risk to the aircraft and its passengers, a police official said on Sunday.

Police said the act endangered the safety of fellow passengers and crew members during the fligh.

A case has been registered against the passenger at the Mopa airport police station in Goa under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Akasa Air confirmed the incident and said its crew followed the prescribed procedures.

“A passenger travelling on Akasa Air flight QP1625 from Delhi to Goa on March 7 was found smoking in the aircraft lavatory,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that, in accordance with established safety and regulatory protocols and applicable laws, the crew followed the required procedures and handed the passenger over to the authorities upon arrival in Goa.

Akasa Air added that it is extending full cooperation to authorities investigating the incident.