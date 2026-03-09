Air India and Air India Express will together operate a total of 60 flights to and from cities in the Middle East, including 32 non-scheduled services connecting the United Arab Emirates.

Amid the escalating regional tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, airlines are operating services in a calibrated manner due to airspace restrictions and closures across parts of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the two carriers will operate 14 flights to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will run another 14 services connecting Muscat. "In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 32 ad hoc non-scheduled flights between Indian cities and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 10 March 2026, subject to the availability of slots and other conditions prevailing at the respective point of departure at the time," a statement said on Monday.

These 32 flights will connect to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah from different Indian cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akasa Air said it would operate select flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode until March 31. The airline's flights to and from Abu Dhabi and Riyadh would remain suspended until March 11, while the services from Doha and Kuwait would remain suspended until March 15, it said in a post on X.

In a statement, IndiGo said it has operated more than 165 flights, flown over 22,000 customers to and from the Middle East in the last five days. The airline "has operated / will operate 38 flights between India and 12 destinations across the Middle East and Europe on 09 March 2026," it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, SpiceJet said it was operating special flights from Dubai to Indian cities. Meanwhile, Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said that due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may experience delays or schedule changes.