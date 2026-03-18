Indore: Eight members of a family, including two minor children and three women, lost their lives after a fire triggered by an explosion at an electric vehicle (EV) charging point engulfed a three-storey house in Indore early Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased are Tanmay (6), Rashi Sethia (12), Simran (30), Tinu (35), Suman Sethia (60), Vijay Sethia (65), Chhotu Sethia (22) and Manoj (65).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a detailed probe into the incident through an expert committee and announced that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for EV charging will be formulated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Kundan Mandloi, the fire broke out between 3.30 am and 4.30 am in a house located in Brajeshwari Annex Colony. A car was being charged outside the building at the time.

"There was an explosion at the charging point, and the fire in the car then engulfed the house," Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh said.

He added that electronic locks on the doors made it difficult for police to enter the house. The blaze intensified after cooking gas cylinders inside the house exploded, Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Three people trapped inside the house were rescued during the fire," he said.

The bodies of the eight victims were taken to a government hospital, where post-mortem examinations are being conducted, said Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, Dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

"Two persons who were rescued during the fire were also brought to the hospital. However, after receiving first aid, they expressed the desire to be treated at another hospital and were discharged," the official added.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who visited the site, said, "This tragic incident is alarming because the house caught fire while an EV was being charged. We have asked the police and administration to conduct a detailed investigation by a committee of experts to prevent a recurrence of this incident."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that along with the probe, an SOP for EV charging would also be prepared.

"In light of the rising crude oil prices due to current geopolitical developments, there is a growing interest in electric vehicles. In such a situation, the fire that occurred during the charging of an EV serves as a caution for us," he said.

The minister also raised concerns over congested construction in the area, noting that large buildings on small plots and roadside parking have narrowed access for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

"I will discuss with office-bearers of the area's resident associations to resolve these problems," he added.