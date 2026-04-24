A 22-year-old UPSC aspirant was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence in southeast Delhi’s upscale Kailash Hills locality, police said, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood. The deceased, an IIT Delhi graduate and daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was known among residents for her quiet, disciplined and studious nature.

Police said she was found dead in a room at her home by family members. Preliminary inquiry suggests she was allegedly raped and then strangled using a mobile phone charger cable. She was alone at home at the time of the incident.

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Investigators have identified a suspect, Rahul, and efforts are on to trace and arrest him.

Neighbours said the young woman had long aspired to become an IAS officer and spent most of her time studying. “She hardly came downstairs. No distractions — just books and that one dream,” said Hussain, a resident of over a decade.

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An elderly neighbour said the locality had watched her grow up and took pride in her achievements. “When she cleared the IIT entrance, it felt like our own daughter had succeeded. Everyone believed she would clear UPSC in her first attempt,” he said.

Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Roy described her as a bright and talented young woman with a promising future. “She was sincere, disciplined and exceptionally talented. Her death is a painful loss for the entire community,” Roy said, adding that the family is in deep shock. Roy said she hopes the accused is identified and punished at the earliest. “Such a heinous crime must invite the strictest punishment,” she added.

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Another resident, Sunita Sharma, said the incident has left women in the area frightened. “This happened inside her home in what we thought was a safe locality. If she is not safe, what do we tell our daughters?” she said.

Renu Verma, who often saw the victim returning from classes, said she was an inspiration to many. “Parents used to point to her as an example of discipline and focus. She was confident she would achieve something big,” she said.

Residents said the family, which moved to the area around 15 years ago, was known for its simple and quiet lifestyle. The victim’s dream of clearing the UPSC exam, neighbours said, “belonged to everyone” in the locality. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)