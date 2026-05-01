Jabalpur/Bhopal: The death toll in the cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district rose to nine on Friday after five more bodies were recovered. Search operations are underway to trace six persons still missing.

Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF and SDRF, along with local authorities, are continuing intensive efforts in the reservoir. Around 28–29 tourists have been rescued so far, officials said.

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed the toll and said a probe has been ordered into the incident. The state government has also banned the operation of similar cruise vessels pending further review.

The boat, operated by the tourism department, capsized on Thursday evening after encountering strong winds and rough water conditions. It has since been retrieved from the reservoir, and no additional persons were found inside.

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The Chief Minister, who visited Jabalpur, announced that locals who risked their lives to rescue passengers would be honoured on Independence Day. He added that the tourism department would investigate the circumstances leading to the accident, including weather-related factors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the PM National Relief Fund.

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Meanwhile, opposition leaders alleged serious lapses, claiming the absence of proper weather monitoring systems at the site. They demanded a comprehensive inquiry into safety protocols.

Eyewitnesses said strong winds made the water choppy, triggering panic among passengers who urged the crew to return to shore. However, the boat drifted before overturning. Some locals helped rescue passengers using ropes.

Survivors also pointed to alleged negligence, stating that life jackets were not worn and were distributed only after the situation worsened, leading to chaos.

Following the incident, authorities terminated the services of the cruise pilot, helper and ticket counter in charge. The manager of the associated facility has been suspended, while a regional manager has been transferred and faces departmental inquiry.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)