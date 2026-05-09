An Indian crew member was killed in a maritime incident at sea, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Friday, expressing condolences and offering assistance.

In a statement posted on X, the Consulate said it was “saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew member aboard a ship.”

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The mission did not disclose further details about the incident but said it is in touch with the ship’s owner and gathering more information.

“The Consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences,” the post said.