A 30-year-old Indian healthcare worker from Punjab was killed after being struck by a truck near Canberra, Australia.

Harsh Sharma, a native of Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab, was hit on the Federal Highway near Bungendore Road in Bywong, about 25 km north-east of Canberra, at around 9.40 pm on February 3. He died at the scene.

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Sharma lived in Canberra with his wife and their two young daughters, the youngest of whom was just three weeks old. His parents and other relatives are in India.

The 30-year-old truck driver was taken to Canberra Hospital for mandatory tests following the collision. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.