Chennai: The investigation into the POCSO case against 85-year-old granite businessman R Veeramani has widened, with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) identifying more survivors and examining allegations that the sexual abuse of minor girls may have continued for more than two decades.

Veeramani, chairman of the Gem group, was arrested last month along with his alleged associates Shanthi, 60, and her husband Mahendra Simhan, 63. A former Gem Granites employee, Ganesan, was arrested on September 22 for allegedly failing to report the abuse to the authorities.

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How did the case begin?

The case came to light after a child rights activist handed over a pen drive to the CCB's Anti-Vice Squad on October 6, 2025. It contained footage recorded at a guest house in Teynampet, Chennai, showing a minor girl being sexually assaulted.

The CCB registered an FIR in 2025. The girl in the 2019 video was subsequently established to have been a minor when the alleged offence took place.

The police initially sought to close the case, citing their inability to identify the girl in the video. However, the Special Court for POCSO Cases rejected the closure report and ordered a reinvestigation.

The renewed investigation eventually helped police identify multiple survivors who were minors when the alleged offences took place. Their statements were recorded before the Special Court.

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The investigation has now moved beyond the incidents captured in the video. A senior police officer said investigators had identified additional minor victims who were allegedly subjected to sexual harassment before 2003 or even earlier. Police have not disclosed the total number of alleged victims.

Investigators suspect that the alleged sexual exploitation of young girls from impoverished backgrounds could have continued for more than two decades.

One piece of evidence that prompted investigators to examine the earlier period was a text message recovered from a co-accused's phone. According to the police officer, the message sent to Veeramani referred directly to a 2003 incident involving the suicide of a minor girl who allegedly was sexually assaulted by him.

Police said this evidence led them to suspect that the alleged abuse may have extended over two decades or more. The allegations relate to offences that occurred at different points in time, and the investigation into the full extent of the case is continuing.

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Who has been arrested?

Veeramani and his alleged associates Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan were arrested last month in connection with the case.

Police subsequently arrested Ganesan, a former employee of Gem Granites, on September 22. According to the CCB, a video showing Veeramani engaging in an obscene act with a minor was found on Ganesan's mobile phone.

Police said Ganesan was arrested for failing to report the matter to the authorities.

The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan face charges under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was subsequently invoked after investigators established that one of the survivors belongs to a Scheduled Caste community. This makes the survivor eligible for government-mandated financial assistance and statutory relief under the law.

Veeramani is 85 and has medical issues. Citing his age and health condition, the court directed investigators to question him inside the Puzhal Prison complex rather than take him elsewhere.

The interrogation was conducted by senior police officials and was video-recorded. Police said the questioning would continue for the duration of the custody period.

What is the Child Welfare Committee doing?

With multiple minors identified as alleged victims, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is also monitoring the case. A senior CWC member said the committee was awaiting a detailed report from the police. Once it receives the report, the CWC will take further action relating to the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of the children involved. The committee said it was already discussing the case with the officials concerned.

What is the political controversy?

The case has also triggered a political confrontation in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu ministers accused the previous DMK government of having covered up the allegations and interfering with the functioning of the police. Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar questioned why action had not been taken against Veeramani during the DMK's tenure despite the existence of a complaint and video evidence.

He also asked who had ordered the investigation to be stopped, noting that M K Stalin held the Home portfolio at the time.

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had directed the government to take swift action against crimes involving women and children. Information Minister Rajmohan also alleged that the case had been covered up during the previous regime.

These are allegations made by ministers and have been disputed by the DMK.

DMK law wing secretary and senior advocate N R Elango rejected the allegations of a cover-up.

He said the investigation had not been dropped during the DMK regime. According to Elango, the police had informed the court that the probe had been deferred until sufficient evidence could be gathered.

He demanded that the ministers substantiate their allegations with evidence. Elango said that if evidence showed that police officers had accepted bribes or otherwise acted improperly, action could be taken against them.

He also warned that legal proceedings would be initiated if the ministers failed to substantiate their allegations.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam called for a detailed investigation and said complaints against Veeramani had surfaced at different points over the decades.

He said complaints had been made as far back as 2013, when J Jayalalithaa was the chief minister, and that another complaint was made during the DMK government's tenure under M K Stalin.

The political claims about when complaints were made, how they were handled and whether the investigation was halted remain part of the ongoing political dispute.