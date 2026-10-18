Kolkata: At least 19 people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and detain 12 people, including organisers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the injured at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased.

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Adhikari said an announcement over the loudspeaker by the puja organisers allegedly triggered a rush among visitors, leading to the stampede. Family members of two victims also told him that whistles blown by private security guards had caused panic among those waiting to enter the pandal.

Police detained 12 people, including puja organisers, private security guards and on-duty staff, for questioning. An officer said investigators were examining the circumstances of the incident and would take action if lapses were established.

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The chief minister announced that a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court and comprising members of the Special Task Force (STF), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other departments, would probe the incident. Kolkata Police have also collected CCTV footage from the site to identify any lapses in crowd management.

The Chorbagan puja pandal, which attracts large crowds, is located on a narrow road off Chittaranjan Avenue. The venue has been closed, and the site has been handed over to forensic officials, the STF and the fire brigade for investigation.

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Adhikari said all official programmes, including those involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had been postponed following the tragedy. He urged Durga Puja organisers to ensure adequate lighting and sufficient entry and exit gates, stressing that public safety must take precedence over elaborate pandal themes.

(With PTI inputs)