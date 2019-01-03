Hair-raising protest: RSS man held in fake photo case shaves off moustache

Thiruvananthapuram: An RSS worker, who was arrested for allegedly circulating fake photos linked to Sabarimala row on social media, has found an unique way to protest against the entry of two women into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.

Rajesh R Kurup from Chemkapally shaved off half his moustache and posted the photo on social media. He wrote that he was shaving off his moustache as a mark of protest after the two women – Kanakadurga and Bindu – offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. He also said the faithful should take steps to protect their temple properties from being looted.

A native of Mannar, Rajesh was earlier booked and arrested for spreading fake photos. His earlier photo showed a person wearing police uniform and boots stamping Rajesh, who was dressed as a devotee and holding on to an idol.

As a controversy erupted the photos were removed from Facebook.

Widespread protests were held in Kerala after the two women entered Sabarimala temple on Wednesday, three months after the Supreme Court's historic judgment lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine.

As the news spread, protests erupted at several places, with right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing closure of shops and markets on Wednesday.

BJP and CPM workers clashed in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for over five hours on Wednesday as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

The Karma Samiti's hartal call on Thursday received mixed response as some business establishments were opened in certain parts of the state. The BJP is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led UDF is observing a "black day" on Thursday.