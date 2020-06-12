COVID-19: 19 new hotspots in Kerala, 492 in total

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government declared 19 new regions as hotspots on Wednesday.

Kottangal (ward 5-9), Koyipuram (17), Ezhamattoor (1), Malayappuzha (12), Vechuchira (11), Kunnanthanam (11) from Pathanamthitta; Kunnathunadu (2,3,12), Maradi (4), Pindimana (8), Varapetti (8), Pallipuram (5) from Ernakulam; Kundamkulam Municipality (21), Chazhoor (3) from Thrissur; Neendoor (8), Kanakkari (10) from Kottayam; Koduvally Municipality (15, 25, 28, 29,30), Cherodu (4,10,12,20) from Kozhikode) and Viyapuram (9), Cheriyanadu (8) from Alappuzha are the new hotspots.

Thirteen hotspots have been excluded from the list.

Mulavukadu (Ward 3), Piravom Municipality (17), Paingottoor (5), Rayamangalam (13,14), Pallarimangalam (9), Mulanthuruthy (7) from Ernakulam; Thaikkattusseri (all wards), Perupalam (all wards), Kanjikuzhi (all wards), Panavalli (all wards) from Alappuzha; Cheneerkara (4), Naranganam (4) from Pathanamthitta; Chengottukaavu (17) from Kozhikode have been excluded from the list.

There are currently 492 hotspots in the state.



Here is the complete list of hotspots in Kerala: