Investigations against Sivasankar will not affect govt: Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing investigations against suspended bureaucrat M Sivasankar in connection with the gold smuggling case will not affect the government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

“How will it affect the government? I have said many times that the investigations will take their own course,” he said.

Sivasankar was removed as Vijayan's principal secretary and as the IT secretary over his alleged links to some of the main accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. He has been interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating if the racket had any terror links.

When asked about Ramesh Chennithala’s demand that he should resign as the chief minister’s office has emerged as the source of corruption, Vijayan said he cannot comment on the "mental state" of the leader of the opposition.

“He wants to get the Chief Minister’s post vacated somehow. Is that going to become a reality? He makes many such statements daily,” the CM said.