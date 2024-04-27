Two calves killed in suspected tiger attack at Pulpally in Wayanad

Wayanad: In a suspected tiger attack, two calves were killed at Kolavally near Pulpally in the Wayanad district Saturday afternoon.

The calves, owned by Kalappurakkal Joseph, were grazing in farmland near the Kannampuzha River. According to reports, a wild animal, suspected to be a tiger, dragged a calf across a stream before fleeing to the forest when Joseph screamed for help. The animal returned to attack another calf, killing it.

After protests from farmers, a team from Pulpally Police Station and personnel from the Forest Department reached the location. Forest Deputy Range Officer P R Shaji assured the farmers that three camera traps would be installed on the spot to identify the animal.

“Compensation for the calves would be distributed as soon as the veterinary expert submits a value,” he said

A few weeks ago, a cow tied to a stable, was killed in a suspected tiger attack at Krigannur near Kabanigiri, close to the Karnataka border. The tiger attacks have been reported in the region after more than a month, the officials said.