Transport minister orders to conduct revised driving test from tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala transport minister KB Ganesh Kumar here on Thursday ordered the Road Transport Offices across the state to conduct the driving test in the revised format from May 10, Friday. The tests have been disrupted across the state as the driving schools are continuing their indefinite strike from May 2 in protest against the new regulations in the test. Though the schools agreed to call off the strike after the minister agreed to dilute the revised rules, they are continuing the protest seeking a revised order. As the strike entererd 9th day, the minister has issued the fresh order challenging the driving schools.



In the order, the minister directed the officials to allow people to use their private vehicles in the test. As driving schools are continuing the stir, vehicles should be hired for the test, reads the order.

MVD officials have been also asked to make necessary arrangements for the new test on KSRTC and government lands.

The state transport minister introduced stricter rules in the driving test to evaluate all aspects of driving, covering various terrains and road conditions. In the revised test, the MVD introduced angular parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving, and gradient test, which shall be conducted on separate tracks, as part of the ground test. But amid protests, the MVD declared that all reforms will not be implemented from May 1 as the test grounds are not prepared for it. But as per the new decision, the MVD will hold road tests first, and those who clear the road test will be allowed to attend the ‘H’ test at the driving test venues. Though the minister ordered to conduct only 30 tests per day, protests of the driving schools forced him to allow 60 applicants per day.

As per the new rules, vehicles with automatic gear, transmission, and electric vehicles are prohibited from use in the driving test. Moreover, driving schools are required to use vehicles no older than 15 years equipped with dashboard cameras for testing purposes.