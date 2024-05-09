Two killed as car falls into 600ft deep gorge in Idukki

Idukki: Two were killed after the car in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a 600-feet deep gorge on Kottayam-Kumily road near Kuttikanam here on Thursday. Four were severely injured in the accident. The deceased are Bhadra (18) and Sindhu (45), natives of Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram.



The car reportedly broke the barricade on the side of the road and plunged into the gorge around 3.30 pm on Thursday. The accident occurred on the stretch of the road from Kuttikanam to Mundakkayam. Those injured in the accident were admitted to Mundakkayam Medical Trust Hospital and Pala Mar Sleeva Hospital. Manorama News reported that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a private hospital.