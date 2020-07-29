Hours before death, Merin called home, saw her daughter

Kottayam: Two-year-old Nora was fast asleep in a cradle in her grandparents’ house when the news of the death of her mother, Merin Joy, reached them.

The family got the news around 10 pm on Tuesday. Merin, belonging to Monipally village in Kottayam, had been stabbed to death by her husband Philip Mathew at South Florida in the USA.

The family has been in tears since the news, especially since Thursday would have been both her birthday and wedding anniversary.

Merin was the eldest daughter of Joy and Mercy, who hail from a family in Piravom, Marangad. She was working as a nurse at the Broward Health Coral Springs Hospital.

She died after being stabbed multiple times while leaving the hospital. The police have arrested Philip (Nevin), 34, who lived in Wixon, Michigan, for first-degree murder.

Hours before she died, Merin had made a video call home. She spoke to her father, mother and also her sister Meera. She also saw her daughter Nora.

Merin had gone to the US after her marriage to Philip, a native of Veliyanad, in 2016.

Merin, Philip and Nora had come home last December. According to Merin’s father Joy, the two had differences when they visited. However, she had no complaints against Philip.

Joy said Philip returned in 10 days although tickets were booked for January 12 for the three to go to the US.

Merin went back later on January 29 after leaving Nora with her parents.

Philip and Merin had been living apart for months, her family members said.

According to them, Merin never indicated that she faced any kind of threat from Philip. She would call home most of the days. They said they never thought that the phone call on Tuesday would be her final call.

Nora is now in the care of Merin's parents.