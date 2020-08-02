KSEB’s online payment site hacked, data of 3 lakh consumers leaked

Thiruvananthapuram: The online payment site of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) was hacked by anonymous hackers' group and the data of three lakh consumers has been compromised.

The hackers' group K Hackers has taken responsibility for the attack. The consumers' name, consumer number, district, and the bill amount were put up on a social media website.

The hackers claimed that the details were not secure and that it took just three hours to get hold of the information.

The hackers claimed that they hacked the site to point out that it was vulnerable to data leak and such information was worth over Rs 5 crore.

The group also cautioned the board to better secure the information and gave time for three months.

However, KSEB chairman N S Pillai said that this was an attempt to show the electricity board in a bad light and that no personal details of the consumers were compromised.

Consumers can easily check their bill amount online by entering the consumer number.

However, a more secure system will be set up. Instructions have been given to upgrade it to the system followed by the banks, the official added.

