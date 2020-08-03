COVID-19: Kerala reports two more deaths, official toll rises to 84

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday. With this, the official death toll has risen to 84 in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram Perumpazhuthoor native Cleetus, 68 and Sasidharan, 52, of Nooranadu in Alappuzha district died of COVID-19, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Alappuzha confirmed on Monday. With this, the official death toll has risen to 84.

COVID-19 victims in Kerala

COVID-19 has so far claimed 86 lives in Kerala. However, only 84 persons were included in the government's official list.

Government's list:

84. Cleetus (68, Perumpazhuthoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

83. Sasidharan (52, Nooranadu, Alappuzha)

82. Vijayalakshmi (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

81. Koyamu (82, Kondotty, Malappuram)

80. KP Abdul Rahman (72, Kasaragod)

79. Babu (62, Thiruvananthapuram)

78. Noushad (49, Kozhikode)

77. Asma Beevi (73, Kollam)

76. Chandran (56, Thrissur)

75. M P Asharaf (52)

74. Sister Angel (81, Ernakulam)

73. Rukmini (59, Kollam)

72. Eliyamma (85, Ernkaulam)

71. Baihaiki (59, Ernakulam)

70. Bipathu (65, Ernakulam)

69. Alikoya (77, Kozhikode)

68. Kutti Hassan (67, Malappuram)

67. Abubakar (72, Ernakulam)

66. Selvamani (65, Thiruvananthapuram)

65. Sainudheen (70, Alappuzha)

64. Abdurahman (65, Kasaragod)

63. Mohammad (61, Kozhikode)

62. Ouseph George (85, Kottayam)

61. Varghese (71, Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur)

60. Abdul Khader (71, a resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram)

59. Annie Antony (76, Kakkanad in Ernakulam)

58. Anjali Surendran (40, Payyallur in Palakkad)

57. Nabeesa (63, Padannakkad in Kasaragod)

56. Rukhiyabi (67, Karaparambu, Kozhikode)

55. Muhammed Koya (58, Kozhikode)

54. Madhavan (67, Chittari in Kasaragod)

53. Murukan (46, Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram)

52. Mariyamma (85, Kalavoor in Alappuzha)

51. Khairunnisa (48, Anangoor in Kasaragod)

50. Koyotti (57, Kallayi, Kozhikode)

49. Rahiyanath Beevi (58, Kulashekharaparam near Karunagappally, Kollam)

48. Sadanandan (60, Vilakottoor, Kannur)

47. Lakshmi Kunjanpilla (79, Vadakkathanath, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam)

46. Raveendran (73, Nenjankuzhi near Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram)

45. Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva, Ernakulam)

44. Narayanan (75, Ayyappankovil in Idukki)

43. Nafisa, (75, Uppala, Kasaragod)

42. Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

41. Sister Claire (73, Ernakulam)

40. Victoria (72, Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram)

39. Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur)

38. B Aneesh (39, Thrissur)

37. Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur)

36. Valsamma Joy (59, Idukki)

35. Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha)

34. Thyagarajan (74, Kollam)

33. Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur)

32. Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram)

31. P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy, Ernakulam)

30. Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram)

29. Babu (52, Alappuzha)

28. Valsala (63, Thrissur)

27. Yusuf (66, Thoppumpady, Ernakulam)

26. Mohammad (82, Wandoor, Malappuram)

25. Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode)

24. Thankappan, (76, Nettayam, Thiruvananthapuram)

23. Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College, Malappuram)

22. Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad, Kollam)

21. Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur, Kannur)

20. S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

19. Hussain (71, Irikkur, Kannur)

18. P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur)

17. Dinny Chacko (41, Chalakkudy, Thrissur)

16. Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur)

15. E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer)

14. Shabnas (27, Edappal, Malappuram)

13. Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad)

12. Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram)

11. Xavier (65, Kavanad, Kollam)

10. Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode)

9. Jose Joy (39, Pandanad, Chengannur, Alappuzha)

8. Joshy (65, Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta)

7. Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram)

6. Asiya (62, Kannur)

5. Amina (53, Wayanad)

4. Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur)

3. Four-month-old baby (Malappuram)

2. Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

1. Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam)

Excluded from Kerala government's list & reason

1. Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur)

(Kerala did not include him in the official list since he hailed from Union Territory of Puducherry. The decision, however, contradicts the Centre's directive that COVID-19 deaths should be recorded at the place of occurance irrespective of which state the person hailed from).

2. B A Abdul Rahman (Mogral Puthur, Kasaragod) - July 7, 2020

(Abdul Rahman was living in Hubli in Karnataka. He died while being taken to the Government Hospital in Kasaragod on the day he arrived from Hubli. District collector had said that Rahman died in transit and he was not living in Kasaragod and hence his name would not be included in Kerala's list).