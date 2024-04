Palakkad: A 90-year-old woman died of sunstroke here in Palakkad on Saturday.

Lakshmi, a native of Elappully, was found dead in a canal with sunburn mark on her body. The autopsy report confirmed that the cause of death was sunstroke.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a yellow alert to Palakkad as the temperature in the district is expected to rise to 41 degrees Celcius.