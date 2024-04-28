Crop-raider wild tusker electrocuted in Wayanad

Wayanad: A 25-year-old wild tusker was found electrocuted on the farmland of V Jayarajan at Ammani in Panamaram here in the wee hours of Sunday. It is suspected that the elephant came in contact with the electric line passing through the farmland while it was uprooting a coconut tree.



Informed by the land owner, a team of forest officials led by South Wayanad DFO A Shajna reached the spot. The team also included Range Forest Officers KP Abdul Samad and Hashif K, Deputy Range Officers V R Shaji, and Abdul Gafoor and government veterinary doctors Lakshmi Aravind and Faisal Yusuf.

DFO Shajna told Onmanorama that the carcass of the animal was shifted to a nearby forest land at Ammani in a truck and procedures including postmortem were completed.

"The carcass was buried in the forest. The veterinary team also confirmed the suspicion that the animal was electrocuted", she said.

Wild tuskers entering human habitats and destroying crops on farmlands is a regular incident in the villages bordering the forest in the district.