'Balabhaskar was conscious when he was brought to medical college'

Thiruvananthapuram: The doctor who was on casualty duty on the day Balabhaskar met with an accident has denied allegations that the violinist was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state.

Balabhaskar was conscious when he was brought to the hospital, Dr Faisal said. The musician was later taken in an ambulance to a private hospital.

Balabhaskar told him that he woke up from sleep in the car after hearing a loud noise, Dr Faisal, who now works in a private hospital, said. He then enquired about his wife and daughter, the doctor said.

Balabhaskar was travelling with his wife and child from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur early in the morning on September 25, 2018, when his car met with an accident after going out of control near the Pallippuram CRPF camp junction on the National Highway.

His relatives have alleged that the accident was staged to kill him. They suspected a conspiracy after his friends were named as accused in a case of smuggling gold through the airport. The CBI is investigating the accident case.

What the doctor says about Balabhaskar’s condition:

I was on casualty duty when I saw Balabhaskar on a trolley in front of the Ortho section in the early hours of the morning on September 25, 2018.

It was easy to identify him since he was famous. I asked him what happened. He said he was sleeping in the car and woke up to loud noise. I didn’t notice the serious injuries he had suffered.

His wife Lakshmi, who was also injured in the accident, was crying out loud. Balabhaskar asked if that was not Lakshmi's voice and inquired about her condition. He was told that she was fine.

He then asked about his two-year-old child. He was told that she had not been brought to the hospital.

He then said he could not move his hands and he couldn’t feel it. I examined him.

When he was being taken for a scan, his relatives arrived with an ambulance to take him to a private hospital. Balabhaskar was conscious even when he was being taken to the ambulance.