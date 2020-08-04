COVID-19 death list: Only Kerala insists on sample re-test of deceased. Why?

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, 39 people have died of COVID in the last six days, but only 17 have been included in the government's list of the dead till Monday.

The government’s explanation for the delay is that the samples of the deceased not included on the list have been sent to the Alappuzha National Institute of Virology for further examination and confirmation of COVID.

However, complaints are increasing that there is a delay releasing the bodies and other post-death processes due to the wait for the results of the examination.

There are also questions on why samples of people who have already tested positive are being examined again. There are no such attempts in other states to exclude people from the death list, health experts said.

Onmanorama had on Monday revealed that the deaths of 39 coronavirus positive people were not included in the government list of those who have died of the disease.

The official death toll is 84 after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed two more deaths on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram district again reported the highest number of COVID cases on Monday at 205. The total number of COVID cases in Kerala was 26,873 as on Monday.

In his daily briefing on Monday, the chief minister said 11,484 patients are still undergoing treatment for COVID in the state. He said 15,278 people have recovered from the infection so far.

COVID-19 victims in Kerala

COVID-19 has so far claimed 86 lives in Kerala. However, only 84 persons were included in the government's official list.

Government's list:

84. Cleetus (68, Perumpazhuthoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

83. Sasidharan (52, Nooranadu, Alappuzha)

82. Vijayalakshmi (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

81. Koyamu (82, Kondotty, Malappuram)

80. KP Abdul Rahman (72, Kasaragod)

79. Babu (62, Thiruvananthapuram)

78. Noushad (49, Kozhikode)

77. Asma Beevi (73, Kollam)

76. Chandran (56, Thrissur)

75. M P Asharaf (52)

74. Sister Angel (81, Ernakulam)

73. Rukmini (59, Kollam)

72. Eliyamma (85, Ernkaulam)

71. Baihaiki (59, Ernakulam)

70. Bipathu (65, Ernakulam)

69. Alikoya (77, Kozhikode)

68. Kutti Hassan (67, Malappuram)

67. Abubakar (72, Ernakulam)

66. Selvamani (65, Thiruvananthapuram)

65. Sainudheen (70, Alappuzha)

64. Abdurahman (65, Kasaragod)

63. Mohammad (61, Kozhikode)

62. Ouseph George (85, Kottayam)

61. Varghese (71, Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur)

60. Abdul Khader (71, a resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram)

59. Annie Antony (76, Kakkanad in Ernakulam)

58. Anjali Surendran (40, Payyallur in Palakkad)

57. Nabeesa (63, Padannakkad in Kasaragod)

56. Rukhiyabi (67, Karaparambu, Kozhikode)

55. Muhammed Koya (58, Kozhikode)

54. Madhavan (67, Chittari in Kasaragod)

53. Murukan (46, Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram)

52. Mariyamma (85, Kalavoor in Alappuzha)

51. Khairunnisa (48, Anangoor in Kasaragod)

50. Koyotti (57, Kallayi, Kozhikode)

49. Rahiyanath Beevi (58, Kulashekharaparam near Karunagappally, Kollam)

48. Sadanandan (60, Vilakottoor, Kannur)

47. Lakshmi Kunjanpilla (79, Vadakkathanath, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam)

46. Raveendran (73, Nenjankuzhi near Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram)

45. Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva, Ernakulam)

44. Narayanan (75, Ayyappankovil in Idukki)

43. Nafisa, (75, Uppala, Kasaragod)

42. Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

41. Sister Claire (73, Ernakulam)

40. Victoria (72, Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram)

39. Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur)

38. B Aneesh (39, Thrissur)

37. Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur)

36. Valsamma Joy (59, Idukki)

35. Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha)

34. Thyagarajan (74, Kollam)

33. Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur)

32. Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram)

31. P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy, Ernakulam)

30. Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram)

29. Babu (52, Alappuzha)

28. Valsala (63, Thrissur)

27. Yusuf (66, Thoppumpady, Ernakulam)

26. Mohammad (82, Wandoor, Malappuram)

25. Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode)

24. Thankappan, (76, Nettayam, Thiruvananthapuram)

23. Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College, Malappuram)

22. Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad, Kollam)

21. Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur, Kannur)

20. S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

19. Hussain (71, Irikkur, Kannur)

18. P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur)

17. Dinny Chacko (41, Chalakkudy, Thrissur)

16. Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur)

15. E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer)

14. Shabnas (27, Edappal, Malappuram)

13. Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad)

12. Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram)

11. Xavier (65, Kavanad, Kollam)

10. Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode)

9. Jose Joy (39, Pandanad, Chengannur, Alappuzha)

8. Joshy (65, Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta)

7. Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram)

6. Asiya (62, Kannur)

5. Amina (53, Wayanad)

4. Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur)

3. Four-month-old baby (Malappuram)

2. Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

1. Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam)

Excluded from Kerala government's list & reason

1. Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur)

(Kerala did not include him in the official list since he hailed from Union Territory of Puducherry. The decision, however, contradicts the Centre's directive that COVID-19 deaths should be recorded at the place of occurance irrespective of which state the person hailed from).

2. B A Abdul Rahman (Mogral Puthur, Kasaragod) - July 7, 2020

(Abdul Rahman was living in Hubli in Karnataka. He died while being taken to the Government Hospital in Kasaragod on the day he arrived from Hubli. District collector had said that Rahman died in transit and he was not living in Kasaragod and hence his name would not be included in Kerala's list).