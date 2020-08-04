COVID-19: 1,083 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 1,021 recover

Kerala recorded 1,083 new COVID-19 cases and 1,021 recoveries on Tuesday.

With the state confirming three more deaths, the death toll due to the disease rose to 87.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 902 contracted the disease through contact while 51 came from abroad while 64 came from other states.

Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 71 is yet to be identified.

The state has reported 27,956 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 16,303 persons recovered. The remaining 11,540 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 242 (contact cases - 237)

Ernakulam - 135 (contact cases - 122)

Malappuram - 131 (contact cases - 118)

Alappuzha - 126 (contact cases - 75)

Kozhikode - 97 (contact cases - 78)

Kasaragod - 91 (contact cases - 85)

Thrissur - 72 (contact cases - 55)

Palakkad - 50 (contact cases - 23)

Kannur - 37 (contact cases - 29)

Pathanamthitta - 32 (contact cases - 17)

Kollam - 30 (contact cases - 25)

Kottayam - 23 (contact cases - 22)

Wayanad - 17 (contact cases - 16)



District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 310

Kottayam - 107

Kannur - 103

Malappuram - 94

Pathanamthitta - 62

Palakkad - 56

Alappuzha - 55

Ernakulam - 49

Thrissur - 45

Kozhikode - 44

Kollam - 36

Idukki - 26

Kasaragod - 25

Wayanad - 9

There are currently 1,45,062 people under surveillance across the state. Of them, 1,34,140 are under home or institutional quarantine and 10,922 are in hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 1,241 people were admitted in hospitals.

A total of 8,58,960 samples have so far been sent for testing. An additional 1,22,962 samples were collected as part of Sentinel Surveillance from priority groups. 20,087 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of these, test results of 7,595 samples are awaited.

Thirteen new regions have been converted into hotspots while 10 have been excluded from the list. There are currently 509 hotspots in the state.