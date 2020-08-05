IUML displeased over Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya stand

Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - the second-biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala - on Wednesday "expressed its displeasure" over Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi welcoming the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony held in Ayodha to start construction of the Ram temple.

After an emergency meeting of its top brass, called in wake of several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, supporting the Ayodhya programme, senior IUML leader and MP P K Kunhalikutty told the media that they have passed a resolution against the statement of Gandhi.

"We expressed our displeasure on the statement of Gandhi on the construction of the Ayodhya temple as it was out of place," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her statement, said that "this programme, with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings, should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation".

The outcome of the IUML meeting came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya and laid the first brick for the Ram temple, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

The IUML had earlier conveyed its dissatisfaction to state Congress leaders over its top leaders, including Gandhi, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, among others, supporting the ceremony.

Soon after this, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal called up Kunhalikutty and said that they are open for a discussion to sort out the issue.

The Supreme Court in 2019 had delivered a landmark verdict on the century-old dispute. The apex court said that a temple will come up on the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya and a five-acre plot at an alternate site will go for the building of a mosque.

(With IANS inputs)