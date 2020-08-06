Perumbavoor man wins Rs 5 crore Monsoon Bumper Lottery

Perumbavoor: A 37-year-old man, Rejin K Ravi, has won the Rs 5-crore Monsoon Bumper Lottery of the Kerala government. Rejin is a native of Kurichilakode at Kodanad near Perumbavoor in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Though the lucky draw was held on Tuesday, Rejin checked the online results only on Wednesday morning.

The winning ticket was submitted at the Bank of India at Perumbavoor.

Lady luck came calling to Reji's small house at Kurichilakode with limited facilities.

Rejin, who had completed his pre-degree course, sold fish at Kurichilakode till February. However, as this was not profitable, he took up a job with the Power Link Engineering company. His wife Siby is an office staff at a firm, Power Guard. They have a daughter Nainika.

Rejin has the habit of taking only bumper lotteries.

"Prior to this, I once got Rs 5,000 for the Onam Bumper. Now, need to build a better house with the prize money. Also, start an organisation that would be helpful to others also. I have some liabilities too. Need to settle those as well," Rejin said.