Karipur plane crash: Tabletop runways can create optical illusion, leading to accidents

Kochi: The tabletop runway at the Kozhikode International Airport at Karipur in Kerala is under scrutiny after an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed, killing at least 18 people on Friday.

Experts point out that tabletop runways often create optical illusion, especially when the vision is affected by torrential rain.

The visibility was 2000mt when the Air India Express, with 191 people on board, landed at the Karipur airport around 7.45pm on Friday. But it was raining heavily.

The plane ran the full length of the runway, fell into the gorge and split into two pieces, according to the Director General of Civil Aviation. It is suspected that the pilot's vision was distorted due to the rain.

While landing, the view from the windscreen can give an illusion of the aircraft being at a greater height than the actual. This could have led to the accident.

While descending on to a tabletop runway amid unfavourable weather conditions, the pilot faces several challenges such as a sudden change in vision. During this time, the pilot needs to quickly decide whether to touchdown or lift-off. This is crucial to a successful landing. Also, if the plane lands beyond the touchdown point on the tabletop runway, it could cause accidents. The plane may overshoot the runway and fall off.

Even if the plane is on autopilot mode, the pilot's expertise and communication skills are key for a successful landing.

During heavy rain coupled with gusty winds, even if the pilot is able to make a proper landing, it may not be possible to guide the plane in a proper direction towards the terminal, experts point out.

Threat of skidding off

Heavy rain and water runoff on the runway can cause the planes to skid. Even if it does not skid off the runway, there is a danger of the plane overshooting the runway.

In the case of Kochi airport, although not a table-top runway, if water runoff is across the landing path, there is a risk of accidents.

What is optical illusion?

Various images that can create deceptive vision or are often misleading.

Different types of optical illusion

1. A narrow runway can cause the optical illusion that the size of the plane is on the larger side.

2. Even a large aircraft may appear to be small on a broad runway.

3. The runway might appear to have a slight slope. The runway might appear to be closer than it is in reality.

4. Vision could be affected when raindrops or dew fall on the windshield.