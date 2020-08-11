Kerala received 190% more rainfall than the average in 10 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall for the third consecutive year, triggering floods and landslides.

From August 1 to August 10, the state received 190 per cent more rainfall than the average.

The average rainfall to be received during this period is 164.4mm. But the state received 476mm of rainfall in 10 days, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out. And bulk of this rainfall was during the four days from August 6 to 9.

This is also more than the rainfall received in the same period during the last two years, causing widespread damage. Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts also received more rainfall than last two years. Idukki received 786mm rainfall in 10 days, while the normal rainfall to be received was just 232mm.

The normal rainfall in Kerala for the month of August is just 427mm, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The state was bound to receive heavy rainfall due to the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal. But even the experts could not forecast this much rainfall during a short period. The extremely heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats led to floods and triggered landslides.