Scorching summer in Kerala: Heatwave alert for 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Meteorological Department has sounded a heatwave alert for Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. Places within these districts are expected to experience heatwave conditions on April 27 and 28, with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad and up to 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Thrissur.

This alert is based on the extremely high temperatures recorded recently, and the upcoming days are expected to be even hotter.

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert (high-temperature warning) in 12 districts - Palakkad (up to 41°C), Kollam (40°C), Thrissur (40°C), Kozhikode (38°C), Kannur (38°C), Alappuzha (37°C), Kottayam (37°C), Ernakulam (37°C), Malappuram (37°C), Kasaragod (37°C), Pathanamthitta (37°C), and Thiruvananthapuram (36°C). In these districts, temperatures are expected to be 3-5°C above normal levels. This alert is effective from April 27 to May 1.

People should maintain extreme caution during such situations, authorities said. There are chances of people suffering sunburn and heatstroke, the statement said, adding that heatstroke can also lead to death.

Authorities also advised people to take umbrellas while going out and drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Among many directives, the IMD urged people to avoid going out during the daytime as much as possible and postpone all public events to evening.

