Local body elections' draft voters' list for second revision to be released today

Thiruvananthapuram: The draft voters' list for the local body elections will be released on Wednesday for the second phase of revision, State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said.

The draft list has a total electorate of 2,62,24,501 - 1,25,40,302 men, 1,36,84,019 women and 180 transgender people. The final voters list will be published on September 26.

Those who are not included in the voters' list can add their names from Wednesday. They can submit the application on the website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

Those in containment zones who cannot appear in person to provide proof can do it through video.

Requests for corrections or for change to another ward or polling booth have to be made online.

Applications in Form 5 should be submitted in person or by post to the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for exclusion of names from the draft list.

Elections to 941 gram panchayats, 86 municipalities (excluding Mattannur) and six municipal corporations are likely to be held towards the end of October. The election commission has said there is no plan to postpone the elections in view of COVID.