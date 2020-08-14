‘Let no other woman suffer like this,’ Kerala farmer's wife awaits justice

Pathanamthitta: For the past 17 days, the mortal remains of P P Mathai have been kept at the mortuary. His wife Sheeba has vowed that Mathai would not be laid to rest until those responsible for his death are arrested.

The 41-year-old farmer of Chittar was found dead in a well near his farm, while he was under the custody of the forest department in Pathanamthitta on July 28. Mathai's body is kept at the mortuary of the Marthoma Hospital in Ranni.



"Several people asked me to visit the mortuary. But I can't bear the thought of seeing his lifeless body. The government should show respect to my deceased husband. I pray that his funeral can be held soon," said Sheeba, while holding on to her two little daughters.

Mathai was found dead hours after he was taken into custody by the forest personnel for allegedly damaging a camera installed by the department.

Mathai (inset) was found dead in a well in Kudappana, Chittar, hours after he was taken into custody by the forest personnel for allegedly damaging a camera installed by the department.

Mathai had drowned, according to the post-mortem report. But his family alleged that this was a case of custodial death, and sought justice.

"The forest personnel have to say why he was killed. Even though the police found evidence to prove that it was a murder, the cops are yet to take any action. We have lost hopes of getting justice from the government. I was extremely saddened to hear Forest Minister K Raju's statement that 'the funeral can be held whenever the family is ready'," she added.

"Let no other woman suffer a predicament like this..." Sheeba prays every day.

Mathai and Sheeba were married nine years ago. Their four-year-old daughter Dona keeps asking about her father. Their eldest daughter Sona is eight years old now. His elderly mother, his widowed sister and her two daughters, and a differently-abled sister were also dependent on Mathai.