Gold smuggling: Top cop stalls action against policeman who helped Sandeep Nair in drunk driving case

Thiruvananthapuram: Officials at the top level in the state may be trying to protect G Chandrasekharan Nair, the leader of a police organisation who has been found to have helped Sandeep Nair, a prime accused in the Trivandrum Airport diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, in a drunk driving case.

The Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner has returned the DIG's report recommending action and further investigation against Chandrasekharan.

The commissioner also did not pay heed to the DGP's direction also to take action, saying the report was not clear. Manorama News is in possession of a copy of the report.

Chandrasekharan Nair, a grade SI in the Thiruvananthapuram city control room, is the district president of the Police Officers Association. He is said to be very close to Sandeep Nair, who is also a relative. But a detailed investigation is needed to determine if he was involved in the gold smuggling, the DIG’s report said.

When Sandeep was arrested by the police in a drunken driving case, Chandrasekharan intervened illegally to get him out on bail and also get the luxury vehicle released. The DIG had recommended that action should be taken in this case.

After reading the report in the case, the DGP handed it over to Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay by writing on it that necessary action be taken. But the commissioner returned the report to the DIG, saying the report is not clear and that it should be rewritten.

With the commissioner returning the report that was seen by the DGP, Chandrasekharan has so far faced no action or investigation.