Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA makes 4 more arrests for conspiracy, financing

New Delhi: The sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala took a new turn on Wednesday with the NIA arresting four more people in the case.

The four were arrested for allegedly conspiring and financing the smuggled gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram, an official said on Wednesday.

Jifsal C V, a resident of Kozhikode; Aboobacker P of Malappuram; Muhammed Abdu Shameem of Kozhikode; and Abdul Hameed P M of Malappuram in Kerala were arrested on Monday, an NIA spokesperson said.

They were arrested for conspiring with the other accused and financing smuggling of the gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram, besides receiving such smuggled gold and proceeds from the smuggling, the official said.

On Wednesday, searches were carried out at the houses of the accused in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts as well as at Malabar Jewellery' owned by Aboobacker, Ameen Gold' in Malappuram owned by Hameed and at Ambi Jewellery' in Kozhikode owned by one Shamsudheen, the official said.

During the searches, several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized, he said.

So far, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arraigned 25 accused in the case, out of whom, 20 have been arrested, the NIA official said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the official added.

(With PTI inputs.)