Kerala records 2,406 new COVID-19 cases, 2,067 recoveries on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 66,761 on Thursday, with the state reporting 2,406 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,067 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also confirmed ten more deaths on Thursday. With this, the official death tolls rose to 267.

So far, 43,757 people recovered from the disease, while 22,673 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state.

While India emerged as the frontrunner in single day reporting of COVID-19 cases worldwide, Kerala was able to arrest the trend to an extent, the chief minister said.

In Kerala, we focussed on two important factors: one, improvement in health services and two, improvement of 'Break the Chain' with public involvement, he said.

"It is however, dangerous to underestimate COVID-19 pandemic. If the public tends to disregard the disease and think that contracting the virus is not as harmful as portrayed, the situation will go out of hand," the chief minister said.

Kerala has the infrastructure to handle cases eight times higher, he said.

The treatment for COVID-19 patients, including testing medicine, plasma therapy etc, is completely free in Kerala. The rates charged by private hospitals in Kerala are also comparatively lower compared to other states, Vijayan said.

Besides NIV Alappuzha, 19 government labs and 10 private labs offer RT-PCR testing facility in the state. As many as 234 private labs offer antigen testing facility.

155 COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) are operational in the state now. Half the beds at these facilities are unoccupied at the current juncture, Vijayan added.