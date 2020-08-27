Cubicles in classroom? Manimala school comes up with a novel method amidst COVID-19

Manimala: How can the students' health be safeguarded when schools resume functioning amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

St George Higher Secondary School at Manimala in Kerala's Kottayam district is trying to set up a cubicle seating arrangement to keep the children safe from the risk of infection.

Cubicles are made by fitting plastic sheets on to a framework of small iron rods.

The school buildings have been handed over to be used as the COVID first-line treatment centres. Therefore, the cubicles are being set up at the parish hall of the Holy Magi Forane church.

The school authorities said that they were making preparations in case the SSLC, and higher secondary classes have to be resumed.

There are 50 students each in the science and commerce stream of the higher secondary. Currently, arrangements are being made for 25 students.

The authorities started making arrangements as discussions are being held over resuming classes, adhering to the social distancing norms.

Arrangements will be made at the LP school building near the church for the class 10 students.

Inspired from Germany

School manager and Holy Magi Forane Church vicar Fr George Kochuparambil came up with the idea of setting up cubicles for students.

Fr George, who had previously worked in Germany, got to know from his friends about how the schools were functioning in the European country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are not making preparations for the school opening now. We are creating an atmosphere where the students can learn fearlessly once the government decides to open the schools,” he explained.

School assistant manager Fr Mathew and Yuvadeepthi SMYM workers got together, and 25 cubicles were made in a single day.