Onam concessions: Public transport till 10pm; shops till 9pm

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has allowed some concessions in public transport for the Onam season. Public transport will be allowed between 6 am and 10 pm till September 2 by following all COVID guidelines. The government made many other announcements, too, for the festival period.

• KSRTC has started long-distance services. The services will run from the main depots depending on the needs of the passengers and by following all COVID protocol. There are services to Chennai and Bengaluru also from main depots.

• All business establishments, including malls and hypermarkets, can remain open from 7 am till 9 pm. The stores, depending on their size, should state outside the maximum number of people allowed inside at a time. They should also mention the maximum amount of time a customer can spend inside the store. The existing restrictions in containment zones would continue.

• Restaurants can function until 9 pm by ensuring adequate distance between customers. They should prevent any crowding for the Onam feast.

• Hotels should disinfect rooms before and after letting them out. Employees should undergo COVID tests at regular intervals.

• Service providers such as banks and insurance centres should function with only 50 per cent of employees.

• Ration shops will be open to distribute Onam kit on the Uthradam day on August 30. Those from AAY and PHH categories who are yet to receive the kit can also get it. The shops will have a holiday on the Thiruvonam day on August 31.

• Florists from other states can do business by following all procedures, including e-Jagrata registration. The baskets should be destroyed after use. Transactions should be cashless as far as possible.

Liquor stores till 7 pm; no booking restrictions



Thiruvananthapuram: The Bevco and Consumerfed liquor outlets will be open from 9 am to 7 pm during the Onam season. This is effective from today. The bars will function as usual from 9 am to 5 pm. Toddy shops can be open from 8 am to 7 pm.



The BevQ app restriction that permitted booking only once in four days has been removed. Also, liquor can be bought immediately after making a booking. Moreover, 600 tokens will be allowed for each retail outlet instead of 400 earlier.