BevQ app to allow consumers to choose liquor outlet

Thiruvananthapuram: The BevQ app of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) will soon allow consumers to pick their choice of liquor outlet.

The app suggested the outlets based on the pin code registered by the consumer. This feature has been upgraded now and the new system will be in place even after Onam.

The app displayed the details of the bars, outlets of beverages and consumerfed in the area of the pin code given by the consumer. The consumer can pick anyone from this list. There was no option to change the pin code once it had been registered.

The new feature will allow consumers to change the pin code at will. The app will set the time slot to buy the liquor.

The changes have been uploaded to both the Play Store and App Store. Google is likely to give approval on Saturday.

With this change, it is estimated that the daily number of consumers will increase by 1 lakh. Around 2.80 lakh tokens were distributed on Friday.

The app was launched when the bars and beverages’ outlets in the state resumed functioning after COVID-19 lockdown curbs were eased in May. The BEVCO app creates a virtual queue by assigning an outlet to consumers through e-tokens issued for a specific time slot.