Keralite woman collapses and dies at airport in South Korea

Cheruthoni: A 28-year-old Keralite research student collapsed and died at the airport in South Korea.

The deceased was identified as Leeja Jose, daughter of Idukki natives Jose and Sherly. She had been a research student in S Korea for four years.

Leeja was last home in February during her vacation. However, she was not able to return as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Leeja was only able to return to South Korea on August 6 to complete her course. Her visa period was set to expire in September. She was in quarantine for 14 days after reaching South Korea.

She suffered from earache and back pain during this time. After the quarantine period, she sought treatment at the hospital but was not cured of the ailment. She then booked a flight ticket to return to Kerala.

Leeja reached the airport on Thursday evening. She collapsed and was rushed to the nearly medical college hospital. But her life could not be saved.

The body is kept in the mortuary of the hospital.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, and MPs Dean Kuriakose, Alphons Kannanthanam and Roshy Augustine MLA have been appraised of the incident. And steps have been initiated to fly back the mortal remains.

Leejo and Leeno are her siblings.