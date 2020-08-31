Five armed with knives, machetes killed the two DYFI men in Venjaramoodu, CCTV visuals reveal

Thiruvananthapuram: The two DYFI workers, who were brutally hacked to death late on Sunday, were attacked by five armed men, CCTV visuals from the vicinity reveal.

The visuals, obtained by Manorama News, show ten people in the area. Of them, a group of five armed with knives and machetes are seen attacking the victims.

DYFI workers Mithilaj, 32, of Ozhivupara near Vembayam and Haque Mohammad, 28, a resident of Kalunkinmukham, were attacked using sharp-edged weapons at Thempammoodu in Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district at around 11:30pm. While Shahin, who was with them, escaped with minor injuries.

While Mithilaj died on the spot, Muhammed lost his life while being taken to the hospital. Their bodies have now been shifted to the Medical College mortuary.

The DYFI workers were attacked while they were going to Mithilaj's home on a motorbike, police said.

Haque Mohammad, 28, a resident of Kalunkinmukham, Thempammoodu and Mithilaj, 32, of Ozhivupara, Vembayam in Thevalakkad, who were hacked to death on Sunday night.

The CPI(M) and the DYFI alleged that Congress workers were behind the attack on their activists on the eve of Thiruvonam day.

Thiruvananthapuram range DIG of police Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said that the CCTV visuals would be inspected. However, he did not confirm if political motives were behind the murders. “The attackers and the victims were known to each other. All aspects of the case will be investigated and a special team has been formed for the purpose,” he said.

DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin

CM condemns incident

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the killing of two DYFI activists at Venjarammoodu. In a social media post, the Chief Minister said that directives have been issued to the police to conduct a comprehensive probe into the incident.

Four in custody, knife recovered

The police have taken four persons into custody in connection with the case. Officers also recovered a knife reportedly carried by the assailants and two bikes used by them.

While the two-wheelers were seized from the house of Madapuram native Sanal, the knife was found at the crime scene.

The police had earlier taken into custody Sajith, who the CPI(M) alleged was the main conspirator. DYFI workers also surrounded the police jeep in which Sajith was taken.

Police officers indicated that a dispute that arose during the Lok Sabha elections had led to the murders. According to the DySP, Attingal, five assailants were involved. “Two of them are accused in a case related to the attempt on the life of a DYFI activist in last May. They had secured bail a month ago. There was a skirmish in the area during the last phase of Lok Sabha election campaigning which escalated into the murders,” he added.