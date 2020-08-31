Two DYFI leaders killed in armed attack in TVPM's Venjarammoodu

Thiruvananthapuram: Two DYFI leaders on a bike died after they were stopped and attacked by a group of armed men at Venjarammoodu in Thiruvananthapuram.

The deceased have been identified as Mithilaj (32) of Ozhivupara, Vembayam in Thevalakkad and Haque Mohammad (28), a resident of Kalunkinmukham. Thempammoodu. Another person Shahin, who was with them, escaped with minor injuries.

The incident took place at the Thempammoodu junction at Venjaramoodu around midnight. The three were riding the bike, when they were stopped and attacked by a group of armed men. Mithilaj and Haque suffered serious injuries and fell to the ground. Shahin ran away and escaped.

Mithilaj, who was critically injured, died on the spot. The injured Haque was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital but he could not be saved.

The two bodies have been kept at the Medical College Hospital mortuary.

Haque is the Kalunkinmukham unit president of the DYFI, while Mithilaj is a member of the Thevalakkad unit.

The DYFI CPM leadership has alleged that Youth Congress activists were behind the attack.

Clashes between the CPM and the Congress are often reported from Thempammoodu. A police team is camping in the area following the incident.