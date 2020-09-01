DYFI activists died of stab wounds in the chest, autopsy report reveals

Venjaramoodu (Thiruvananthapuram): The double murders of DYFI activists Haque Mohammad and Mithilaj were quite brutal, according to the post-mortem report.

Both had grave injuries on their bodies, with Haque having suffered more wounds than Mithilaj. He had nine cuts on his chest, face, arms and back. Mithilaj, who was with him when they were attacked, had three wounds, including in the chest.

The preliminary post-mortem report said that both their deaths were caused by the stab wounds in the chest. The wound on the left side of Mithilaj’s chest had pierced his heart, causing his instant death at the spot where he was attacked. Haque Mohammad died on the way to the hospital.

A third person Shahin, who was Mithilaj and Haque, escaped with injuries and informed his friends about the attack.

Mithilaj, of Ozhivupara near Vembayam, Haque Mohammad, of Kalunkinmukham, and Shahin were attacked with sharp weapons by an armed gang at Thempammoodu in Venjaramoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday night around 11:30pm. The three were headed home on a motorbike when they were attacked.

The police said Haque Mohammad was the target of the attack. The assailants had been plotting for months to kill him, they said. The gang was waiting for him at the spot of Sunday's attack, CCTV footage showed.

The assailants had targeted Haque Mohammad earlier, too, but they ended up injuring another DYFI activist Faisal, who suffered cut wounds in the attack. Later, clashes broke out between the two factions. Criticisms on social media also increased the animosity. The police had also received information that the attackers had threatened not to proceed with the court proceedings in connection with the case on the attempted murder of Faisal.

The inquest proceedings were completed under the leadership of Vattapara and Kallambalam CIs. The weapons used in the murder were not produced by the police during the postmortem. The postmortem report will be prepared after the weapons are examined.

The FIR filed in the case said Congress workers were behind the double murders. The police have taken four Congress activists into custody in the case. Shajith, Najeen, Ajith and Sathi are accused of plotting the murder and aiding the attackers. The murders were committed by six people, the police said.

Congress activists Sajeev and Ansar are the first and second accused in the case.