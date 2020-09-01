Slain DYFI activists were families' main breadwinners 

Thiruvananthapuram: The two DYFI activists who were hacked to death at Venjaramoodu on Saturday night were the main breadwinners of their families.

The young men supported the families by doing various jobs.

Relatives and locals are shocked by the unexpected incident.

Haque's wife was four months pregnant and he could not bear to watch the last kiss, DYFI leader AA Rahim told Counterpoint on Manorama News.

Mithilaj used to distribute bottled water to various shops. During COVID, he became a vegetable vendor. Now, his two children aged five and seven, wife, father and a mother have lost their main support.

Haque Mohammad had earlier run a shop in Vembayam. He then became the driver of a fish-carrying vehicle. He has a one-and-a-half-years-old child. His wife is four months pregnant.

Haque Mohammad (26) was a member of the CPM Kalingin Mugham branch, while Mithilaj (31) was the secretary of the Thevalakkad unit of the DYFI.

The two were headed home on a bike when the assailants who were waiting for them clapped to have their attention and called them. The young men turned their bike around to see who was calling. When they reached the waiting gang, they were hacked and stabbed to death.