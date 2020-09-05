Kochi Metro revises fare structure ahead of resuming services

Kochi: The Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL) has temporarily slashed their ticket fares ahead of resuming the services as part of Unlock 4.0.

The services were halted during the COVID-19 lockdown from March 20 in an attempt to discourage non-essential travel. The services are set to resume as per guidelines set by the central government.

KMRL issued a statement on Saturday announcing reduced the fare structure.

As per the latest revision, the maximum amount charged for commutation will be Rs 50. There is a discount of ten percent for all Kochi 1 card holders too. Earlier the maximum amount charged for commutation was Rs 60.

There will be only four rates in the new fare structure. The revised rates are Rs 10, 20, 30 and 50. There will be a reduction in the weekday and weekend pass as well. Earlier it was Rs 125 for weekday pass while the new rate is Rs 110. For weekend pass the earlier figure was Rs 250 and the new rate is Rs 220.

As per the newly introduced fare structure, a person can travel five stations for Rs 20, 12 stations for Rs 30 and beyond 12 stations the rate is Rs 50.

"We have considered the COVID scenario before deciding to revise the fare structure. We at KMRL always vouch for providing seamless connectivity to the people of Kochi. We have classified the rates to slabs so that passengers get maximum benefit." said Additional Chief Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS, MD KMRL.

“We have received requests from the Kochi 1 card customers concerning the existing balance and validity period. We have considered the same and decided to extend the validity by issuing new cards. For those who have expired the validity of Kochi 1 card will be replaced with a new card without any issuance fee and the balance of the expired card will be transferred to the new card later. Balance amount in the old card will be transferred to the new card so that no one will lose money due to the lockdown,” he added.

Customers who are having any issues about the Kochi 1 card can contact Kochi Metro's helpline number. 1800 425 0355.

Kochi1 card is a prepaid card meant for hassle-free travel on Kochi Metro. The card users can avail discounts on travel fare. They do not have to wait for tickets and instead can enter the station by swiping the card.

Ahead of the resumption of services after five months, KMRL is taking strict measures concerning the sanitisation, social distancing for passengers and for cashless transactions once the metro resumes operations.