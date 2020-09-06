The expressway of drugs in Kerala leads to Muvattupuzha

The Theni-Kambam-Thodupuzha expressway is still active as the route to bring cannabis (ganja) to Muvattupuzha, the gateway to the hilly regions.

The Theni-Kambam-Thodupuzha-Muvattupuzha route became quite active after ganja stopped coming from Murshidabad in Bengal and Odisha.

With excise police inspections as good as non-existent due to the spread of COVID-19, the sale and use of drugs have increased in the eastern region.

Cannabis is brought from Thodupuzha in bikes and private buses. Students and women are also used to transport the drugs, say officials.

Muvattupuzha and the eastern region are also the major centres for the sale of intoxicating tobacco products arriving from Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu.

There are many godowns where tobacco products are stored. Despite being raided several times, these godowns still sell such products in large quantities, say officials.

Large-scale suppliers are now selling tobacco products such as 'hans' at four times the original price. A 'hans' packet that costs Rs 6 is now being sold for up to Rs 100.

According to excise intelligence, intoxicants and drugs are still being sold and used at Chalikadavu bridge, the interior areas near Thrikkalathoor Kavupadi like Chira, Vazhappilly, Vazhakulam pump junction, Kayanad check dam and riverside walkways.

Gang wars quite common

Various parts of the Ernakulam district have been terrorised by clashes between drug gangs. Such clashes are quite common, say officials.

The underworld clash reported two weeks ago was a battle for dominance between criminal gangs and the drug mafia. The conflict that happened in Kuzhikandam colony on the Thiruvonam day on August 31 was caused because of the use of ganja, say officials.

Goons of the drug mafia had clashed recently in the Nedumbassery area, too.

Some of those who get caught for serious crimes and come out on bail increase the strength of their gangs and attract youths by providing drug products.

There was even a situation when after criminal activities became rampant in the vicinity of two colleges in Chundi in Aluva due to drug use, locals organised and staged a dharna at the entrance of the colleges under the leadership of the residents’ association to bring the attention of the authorities to the problem.

Drug use increasing at beauty spots

Drug gangs are now quite active near areas bordering forests, beaches, lakes and canals that are known for natural beauty.

People sitting under the influence of drugs since early morning are a common sight in these areas, say local residents.

At places where drugs are sold, it is common to see strangers come and go in bikes and luxury cars day and night and even camp in the areas.

While the hilly areas of the eastern region are their regular centres, the desolate beaches on the coast, shrimp ponds, mangroves and islands are also under the control of the drug mafia.

The Aluva Thottakkattukara Periyar Valley aqueduct, the place made famous by the film Premam and which has been the shooting location of many movies, is the favourite spot of those who use and sell drugs, say locals.

The drug mafia has a presence in all the major tourist destinations in Kochi. Places near the backwaters and the Marine Drive are among their favourite haunts. The drug mafia has infiltrated forest areas also due to lack of regular inspections.