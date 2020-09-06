Group rivalry within CPM led to twin murders of DYFI workers in Venjaramoodu: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leaders have alleged that group rivalry within the CPM had led to the twin murders of DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Twelve armed people arrive in four vehicles. Clashes erupt. Two people died. Three are nabbed by the police. But what happened to the remaining 7 people? Why are police hiding the identity of these people?" the Congress leaders questioned, while pointing out the CCTV images of the attack at Venjaramoodu.

"Though this many people were involved in the attack, there is only one witness. That too a person who was taken out from the police station at midnight and coached by DYFI state secretary A A Rahim," they pointed out.

Mithilaj, 30, and Haque Mohammad, 24, were attacked by an armed gang around 11.30pm on Sunday. The CPM had alleged that it was a political attack orchestrated by the Congress.

However, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) former president M M Hassan, general secretary Palode Ravi and K S Sabarinadhan MLA alleged that infighting in the CPM between D K Murali MLA and A A Rahim culminated in the murders.

"It is clear from the CCTV images that DYFI workers, including Shahin and Appoos, were involved in the attack. But A A Rahim is protecting them," they claimed.

Mithilaj, 30, and Haque Mohammad, 24, were attacked by an armed gang around 11.30pm on Sunday.

The Congress leaders said that DYFI workers had a fallout with D K Murali over a personal issue concerning his son during the Vengamala temple festival last year. The subsequent problems led to the attack and murder, they alleged.

"INTUC-Congress supporters too could have got involved with this. But if that is the case, we will not protect them. None of the people who have been arrested in connection with the murder are part of our leadership or members," the KPCC leaders said.

Pointing out the CCTV images, the Congress leaders said that the victims Mohammad and Mithilaj can also be seen attacking the rival gang. "(Deceased) Mithilaj was involved in four criminal cases, including two murder attempts on CPM-DYFI workers. One of this is a case for attacking Rahim's trusted aide Sanjayan, the DYFI Venjaramoodu area joint secretary," they said.

The Congress also sought a CBI probe into the murders, while saying that they did not have trust in the current investigation led by rural SP.

One more person arrested

Meanwhile, second accused in the twin murder case has been arrested.

Pullambra native Ansar, 28, was arrested from near Koonanvenga on Saturday. He had been staying at deserted places after the incident. With this, all the nine people in the first list of accused have been nabbed.

Accused Sajeeb, Sanal and Unni, suspected to be directly involved in the crime, and Preeja, who allegedly helped the accused, will be taken in police custody on September 8.

After the twin murders, the house of a woman Congress leader also came under attack. Though she had alleged that the CPM was behind the attack, her son was later arrested over the incident.

Reacting to this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "As the truth in the attack on Congress leader's house at Muttathara is revealed, those who raised the allegations find themselves cornered. Instead of admitting that they were trying to create political problems, they are now trying to divert the issue."