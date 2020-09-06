Both UDF, LDF reluctant to fight bypolls with Assembly elections looming large

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF in Kerala have come out of the jolt caused by the sudden announcement of the two byelections and have started preparations for a battle they had almost abandoned.

Although both are putting on a show of confidence for the test of strength in Kuttanad and Chavara, they are inwardly quite reluctant to contest.

There is also a strong feeling within the two fronts that it could be appropriate to opt out as the winning member would get only about five months at the most as the next Assembly elections are scheduled in May 2021. They are likely to suggest this at a meeting of political parties convened by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena.

The LDF and the UDF had abandoned preparations after Meena had earlier said that the bypolls would not be possible in view of the crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19.

While the local body elections are set to take place in November, the political centres are now being forced to gear up for the by-elections, too, after the Election Commission said they would be conducted along with the Bihar Assembly elections before November 29.

The election commission’s announcement that the by-elections will be held before November 29 indicates that the referendums will take place only after the local body elections. The results of the bypolls will give an indication of what awaits the two fronts in the Assembly elections next year.

It is 4-4 till now

As Kuttanad and Chavara are the sitting seats of the LDF, it will be a matter of pride for the ruling front to retain it.

Neither of the seats is a stronghold of either front, giving rise to the possibility of a tough fight. Of the eight byelections held so far since the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power, both the fronts have won four elections each.

An indication of who holds greater political sway in the state will emerge after the results of the two bypolls are announced.

Seat allocation

The Kerala Congress (M) had represented the UDF in the last elections in Kuttanad. So who will get to fight for the front in the bypolls has already become a confusing question.

The Jose K Mani faction has said it will contest the bypolls as it has now been recognised as the official Kerala Congress (M). The Joseph faction, however, has countered this saying it should be given the seat since its nominee had contested the previous election. The bigger question, however, is: Will the Kerala Congress (M) go with the LDF or the UDF?

In Chavara, it will be the RSP that will represent the UDF.

The LDF will hand over the Kuttanad seat, which had elected Thomas Chandy, to the NCP again. The late K Vijayan Pillai had won Chavara on a CMP ticket in 2016, but the CMP later became a part of the CPM.

In the NDA, the BJDS will stake its claim to Kuttanad as it had contested from the seat in the last elections. In Chavara, the BJP will field its candidate.

Who will be the candidates?

The NCP leaders have made it clear that Thomas Chandy’s brother Thomas K Thomas will be the party’s candidate in Kuttanad. The name of Dr V Sujith, the son of K Vijayan Pillai, is under discussion for the Chavara seat.

The UDF will field Shibu Baby John again in Chavara. The NDA is likely to nominate a new candidate here as the BJDS’ Subhash Vasu, who had contested in 2016, has clashed with the party leadership.

UDF, LDF to meet

The UDF leadership will meet on September 8, while the LDF leadership has convened a meeting on September 18 to discuss the by-elections.

At its meeting, the UDF will also discuss the approach to be adopted towards the Jose K Mani faction, which has been officially recognised as the Kerala Congress (M) party. The meeting will also consider the proposal for the Congress to contest the seat.

The LDF meeting was pushed to September 18 in view of the uncertainty over matters concerning the by-elections.

Not right for govt to express concern: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Even though there are problems like the spread of COVID 19 and other issues in conducting the Assembly by-elections, it wouldn’t have been right for the government to express its concerns to the election commission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. There is also the fact that those who are selected will only get four months, he said.

The Commission must have taken a decision after examining all these matters. If the commission’s final decision is that the by-elections should be held, then the government will do all that is necessary to facilitate the elections.

The local elections are for five years. The commission will take an appropriate decision on that, too, he said.

“Any by-election will be an assessment of the government in power,” he said.